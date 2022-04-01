School's eco-warriors plant trees for the Queen’s Jubilee

Executive head teacher Rae Aldous planting one of the Queen’s Green Canopy Trees at Grove Primary School watched by the eco-warriors. - Credit: Mick Howes

A "passionate" group of eco-warriors from a Lowestoft-area primary have planted trees on their school field as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee initiative.

More than 20 pupils from Grove Primary School in Carlton Colville held a special event as trees were planted ahead of holding a Royal tea party.

Recently 24 pupils from across the year groups were unveiled as eco-warriors at the school on Framfield Road.

They meet every two weeks to work on various projects and discuss how they can make the school greener.

Grove Primary School in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Nicola Usher, the eco-warrior leader at the school, said: “We invited pupils from years one to six to apply to join the project.

"Then we chose the children who wanted to be eco warriors the most.”

On March 31 they braved a dusting of snow to plant trees supplied to them as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

With Elder, Rowan and Crab apple trees all planted, they were positioned close to the outer edge of the field.

Mrs Usher said: "We tried to set them in a random pattern so that the children can run and walk around the trees – making it quite exciting for them.

“We have been given 100 trees and as well as the ones we have planted we are going to donate some to the parents.

"We want them to put a tree into their gardens and to give a tree a good home."

With the trees being given away next week, the parents will have to explain to the children why they would like a tree.

Mrs Usher added: "We don’t want them to take it home and not to look after it, we want them to think if they have got enough space and the impact that it would have on everybody.“

Our eco-warriors are quite passionate about what they do and they love thinking about how they can make the school greener.

"We work on projects like recycling, composting and we are going to develop our outside garden so we will have a lot of planting.

"We are going to try to grow our own fruit and vegetables ready to sell maybe next year so we are looking at a long-term garden project."

Pupils from Grove Primary School, the mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green, councillors and special guests at the planting of the Oak tree at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The eco-warriors were part of the tree planting ceremony at Rosedale Park a few weeks ago, with the children "saddened" to hear about the recent vandalism.