'Such a fantastic school' - Joy at improved Ofsted rating

A primary school has been praised for its progress by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area academy are celebrating following a 'Good' Ofsted inspection which includes 'Outstanding' features.

Four years ago Pakefield Primary School was rated by the education watchdog as 'Requires improvement.'

Pakefield Primary School. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Now, having gone from strength to strength since its last inspection in 2017, the school on London Road, Pakefield - which is part of The Active Learning Trust - is now rated 'Good' overall.

After its latest inspection on September 21/22, lead Ofsted Inspector Jo Nutbeam and her team found the School to have 'outstanding behaviour and attitudes’ and 'outstanding personal development’, with 'good quality of education’, 'good leadership and management’ and 'good early years provision’.

With inspectors praising the efforts and hard work undertaken over the last four years, headteacher, Martyn Payne, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

"Each and every one of us at Pakefield have waited a long time for this recognition and it is testament to all the hard work and commitment of our wonderful children, staff and the support from all of our families.

“I am also particularly pleased with the feedback on our early years provision.

"The report has highlighted that our children have the very best start, are immersed in their learning, have access to a purposeful environment, and love the experiences and opportunities they are given.

“I’m so proud of our achievements and feel privileged to be part of such a fantastic school.

"Looking towards the future, we’re excited to build on this success and continue to provide an excellent education for the children in our community.”

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive officer of The Active Learning Trust, said: “We are thrilled with the results of the inspection at Pakefield Primary School.

“Pakefield’s achievement is undoubtedly down to the brilliant team of active leaders at the school who are forward thinking and influential drivers of positive change."

Inspectors said that "leaders have a clear vision for the school" while "pupils enjoy their learning and behave exceptionally well in class and around the school."