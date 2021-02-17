Academy 'extremely grateful' for generous laptop donations

Published: 5:03 PM February 17, 2021

A Lowestoft-area high school has welcomed the donation of laptops that have been distributed to students in need.

Ormiston Denes Academy, sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), received seven laptops for their students thanks to the generosity of friends, family and the lawyers of Tatham & Co.

With challenges faced by many schools and students during the latest national lockdown, Paralegal Maddy Askins rallied support from friends, family and colleagues at the London-based business.

Linked through the Business2Schools website, which allows businesses to donate hardware, software and furniture to schools across the UK, Ms Askins spoke with Ormiston Denes vice principal Adrian Donovan to make sure the laptops were delivered quickly.

Ormiston Denes Academy vice principal Adrian Donovan with the laptops. Picture: Ormiston Denes Academy - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

The donated laptops have now been distributed to students in need and this generosity matches the work Ormiston Denes has been undertaking with the Department for Education and other partners to ensure every child is fully equipped to continue their education while at home.

Mr Donovan, vice principal at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the generosity of Maddy, her friends, family and colleagues at Tatham & Co, whose willingness to support our students through a difficult period is superb.

"The laptops will go a huge way in helping to ensure that every single student can continue to take part in online lessons, something which is vital not just for their education, but also the social connection it provides.

“It has been heartening to see everyone rally together to tackle some of the challenges we are all facing, and on behalf of the school I would really like to thank the whole school community for their continued hard work and support.”

Maddy Askins from Tatham & Co lawyers, who was instrumental in rallying the fundraising. Picture: Courtesy of Ormiston Denes Academy - Credit: Courtesy of Ormiston Denes Academy

Maddy Askins, Paralegal for Tatham & Co, said: “We were absolutely delighted to support the school and its students, and to do our bit during this really difficult lockdown for so many families.

“Even in our own professional lives, making sure we’re connected to colleagues through technology has never been more important, and I know this is equally important for young people.

"From a personal point of view, I’d like to thank all the friends, family and colleagues who donated their money to this effort!”