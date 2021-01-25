Acting headteacher thrilled as school delivers community help

Published: 1:14 PM January 25, 2021

A high school in the Lowestoft area is stepping up to help in lockdown by delivering hundreds of meals to students in need - as well as 1,500 online lessons.

The new acting head of school at Pakefield High School, Dan Bagshaw, has been impressed with the response of students, staff and families in recent weeks.

Having been in his new role since the start of the new year, Mr Bagshaw admitted the start of term had been "very different" at Pakefield High, as lessons move online with support put in place for those who need it most.

With staff arranging for deliveries of laptops and food parcels to support eligible families, Mr Bagshaw said: “We have delivered over 1,500 lessons live online since the start of term.

"We decided to offer this for all year groups from the first day of learning, and students and their parents have said how much they appreciate a structured school day with valuable teacher input for each lesson.”

Staff at the school say more youngsters are participating online now than at any time during the first lockdown.

Languages teacher Cathy Payne said: “I’m very proud of how hard our students are working during this period of remote learning.

"I have received some fantastic pieces of work, illustrating students’ commitment to their learning."

The school has also worked to ensure students eligible for free school meals and those without access to digital devices at home are not forgotten.

Prior to the national voucher scheme being put in place, more than 100 food parcels were handed to families.

As well as this, 65 laptops have been delivered to students’ homes to ensure as many learners as possible can access live lessons along with live daily wellbeing check ins from form tutors.

Mr Bagshaw added: “I spoke about the school being central to the local community at the start of term, and staff have risen to the challenge of this being one of our key priorities.

"I continue to be impressed by staff volunteering to deliver food parcels and laptops, along with the commitment to student welfare with 514 calls home made during one week.

"We’ve also recognised the stresses placed on parents through home schooling, and have delivered a support session on using Teams aimed at them – we have more parental support sessions planned over the coming weeks with a particular focus on supporting students with SEN.”