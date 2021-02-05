'I am so proud of everyone’s efforts': Lockdown praise for community

Published: 10:24 AM February 5, 2021

A primary school in the Lowestoft area is stepping up to support the community amid the latest lockdown.

With remote learning at Carlton Colville Primary School seeing live sessions and whole school assemblies regularly take place, food parcels, work and ICT equipment have also been delivered to support pupils.

Home learning for year 4 Carlton Colville Primary School pupil Joshua. Picture: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School - Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School

Celebrating the hard work of all, headteacher Ben Axon has praised the response of pupils, staff and families.

Mr Axon said: "This continues to be such a challenging time for all the children, especially those who are needing to work at home remotely.

"This has been a learning journey for all schools and I am very happy that we have the right balance across all our year groups.

Carlton Colville Primary School Nursery pupil Daisy made a Florence Nightingale lantern. Picture: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School - Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School

"Our skilled and dedicated school staff continue to work incredibly hard and I am so proud of everyone’s efforts during this latest lockdown and throughout the pandemic."

With live sessions, virtual pre-recorded sessions and online learning tasks, Mr Axon said: "Providing virtual lessons gives our families the flexibility to complete tasks at a time that is convenient and manageable for them.

Carlton Colville Primary School pupil, Evie, in Year 5, made some cupcakes as part of cooking. Picture: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School - Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School

"All the teaching and support staff are working tirelessly to provide the best education possible.

"The extra pressure on parents has been significant and they are doing incredibly well in very trying circumstances.

Carlton Colville Primary School Year 2 pupil Nancy with some of her work. Picture: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School - Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School

"Working as a team continues to be our key priority.

"Our inclusion and pastoral team are continually liaising with specific children and families - delivering work, food parcels and ICT equipment to support them.

Carlton Colville Primary School Year 1 pupil, Millie, made a castle as part of her ‘Prince and the Spider’ story. Picture: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School - Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School

"It’s been such a tough period of time for everyone and like all schools, we are really looking forward to when the children can safely return to school."

Praising the school's efforts, Year 5 parent Jack Ollett said: "You're all doing an amazing job."

Emma Barrett, Year 4 parent, added: "Overall I think the home learning provision is fantastic."

Reception parent Kirsty Strowlger said: "Thank you and well done for doing your best in these very difficult times."

Carlton Colville Primary School pupils Lily and Millie, in Year 6, taking part in the latest Virtual PE challenge. Picture: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School - Credit: Courtesy of Carlton Colville Primary School

Year 6 pupil Rebekah said: "I have still been able to do my school work from home.

"I always know what I've done well and what I need to improve because my amazing teachers and TA's comment on my work and stay in touch."





