Talented youngsters all set for Commonwealth dance showcase
More than 150 youngsters are set to take to the stage for an "uplifting celebration" of culture and dance.
Pupils from 10 schools across Lowestoft and Beccles will feature in a special showcase as an evening of dance celebrates the culture of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Organised by the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership, the schools dance festival 2022 is set to be staged at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Wednesday evening (June 22).
For the past few weeks pupils from Albert Pye, Poplars, Northfield, Phoenix, Somerleyton, Corton, Roman Hill and St Margaret's primary schools, The Limes Academy and The Ashley School have been practising and perfecting routines to music relevant to their respective Commonwealth country.
With performances to hit songs, including Shivers by Ed Sheeran, Run Away With Me by Carly Rae Jepson and Spice Up Your Life by the Spice Girls, the young dancers will showcase "an evening of Commonwealth culture".
With the 10 schools all representing a country in the Commonwealth, 17 performances will be showcased during a festival that has been planned since September.
With the local sports partnership having had "a proud history" of delivering high quality competitions and supporting schools since it was first established in 2005, this festival "used to run successfully for a number of years" - and it has been relaunched with a Commonwealth theme this year.
Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager for the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership, said: "We brought the festival back in 2018 but had to cancel amid the continuing coronavirus crisis the past two years, with a virtual competition held in 2020."
"We have relaunched it again this year under the Commonwealth banner.
"There are a lot of different dances, and they all complement each other."
Mr Hoey added: "The children - who are all pupils from year two to year six - are making memories, and the teachers are all really doing an incredible job.
"They've been going above and beyond, putting in lots of hours to help with the performances, for a real showcase."
With more than 520 tickets having been sold for the show, the Partnership has been supported with funding from Lowestoft Rising, with the Marina Theatre "proud to host this wonderful and creative evening of pivots, step-ball changes and more dance moves that you can ever imagine."