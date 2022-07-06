Coastal college celebrates Duke of Edinburgh awards successes

Students at the Lowestoft campus collecting their Duke of Edinburgh Awards. - Credit: East Coast College

More than 120 East Coast College students have been presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Awards during two special celebrations.

Students from the college’s Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses completed the award as part of their studies in Engineering, Welding, Uniformed Public Services, Foundation and Progression, and enrichment, taking part in volunteering, skills training, and expeditions.

Of the 122 students, 104 completed the bronze award, 15 silver and three gold, who are still completing their awards.



Their hard work was recognised last week by Henry Cator, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, at the Great Yarmouth campus, with Hugh Crossley, Lord Somerleyton, presenting the certificates and badges at the Lowestoft campus, joined by the college’s chief executive, Stuart Rimmer.

Mr Rimmer said: “Students showed a real depth of courage and determination to complete these achievements alongside their studies.

"They are all destined for great things in the future.”

The Duke of Edinburgh programme is led by East Coast’s engineering lecturer, Peter Read.

Mr Read said: “This year has seen unprecedented numbers of learners taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award at East Coast College."