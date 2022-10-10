'Absolutely thrilled' - School's joy at improved Ofsted rating

A primary school has been praised for its progress by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area school are celebrating following a 'Good' Ofsted inspection which includes an 'Outstanding' feature.

Four years ago Elm Tree Primary School was rated by the education watchdog as 'requires improvement.'

Now, having gone from strength to strength since its last inspection in 2018, the school on Ranworth Avenue - which is an Evolution Academy Trust school - is now rated 'Good' overall.

After its latest inspection on July 12 and July 13, Adam Cooke, lead inspector Her Majesty’s Inspector and his team found the School to have 'outstanding behaviour and attitudes' with 'good personal development', a 'good quality of education’, 'good leadership and management’ and 'good early years provision’ as it's 'overall effectiveness' was rated as 'Good.'

Headteacher Julia Halliday said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have received the recognition for all the hard work the whole school has put into moving Elm Tree forward.

"I am particularly proud that the inspectors recognised we have a strong community ethos and that our children become compassionate individuals.”

Inspectors said "pupils are very happy" and "there is a strong community ethos."

With 308 pupils, aged between four and 11, attending the school, the inspection report said: "Leaders have constructed an ambitious curriculum.

"True to the school’s motto of ‘growing enquiring minds’ pupils become inquisitive and confident learners."

The report also praised teachers for their practice in delivering new knowledge and checking pupils understanding.

Mrs Halliday added: “During and since the lockdowns, we have made every effort to build a strong community within our school.

"Our community projects continue to be an important aspect of our pastoral work.

"The children are proud of what they have achieved in raising money for Guide Dogs, delivering food to the local food bank, cleaning the beach in Lowestoft and providing Christmas entertainment for a local residential home.

"The children have an excellent understanding of the world around them and are open-minded individuals.

"They speak of our school as a family.”

With inspectors giving the school a few recommendations to work on, a school spokesman said: "Leaders have plans to engage children further in their learning, in attending sporting tournaments and out of school opportunities and in more community projects."