Witches, ghouls and mysterious maze transform school grounds

Staff at St Margaret's Primary Academy in Lowestoft hosted a successful community 'Trick or Treat'. - Credit: St Margaret's Primary Academy

There were some spooky goings as children and parents united in a "brilliant and safe way" for some trick or treating at a Lowestoft-area primary school.

St Margaret's Primary Academy in Lowestoft hosted its first community 'Trick or Treat' on Monday, October 31.

Although it was a PD Day for staff, there was lots of colour and noise around the academy on Church Road as it opened its doors and invited children into the school for the afternoon "to trick or treat the staff."

Zara Lambert, headteacher at St Margaret's Primary Academy, said: "This Halloween there were some spooky goings on at St Margaret's Primary.

"Parents and pupils arrived from 2pm for an hour-and-a-half for trick or treating around the outside of the school.

"There were witches and ghouls at every door and even a pirate ship where children were made to walk the plank.

"The hall was transformed into a mysterious maze with scares around every corner.

"There was an incredible atmosphere around the school with comments from parents and families."

The event was held with the aim of supporting the school community "by providing a safe way to trick or treat," as part of an inclusive opportunity for all children and families.

Miss Lambert added: "There was such a fantastic turn out for this event.

"The staff were blown away and all left with enormous smiles on their faces just as the parents and children did.

"It was great to see so many families getting dressed up together and having a wonderful time in a safe environment."

The event was equally well received by the children and families, with parents hailing it "Brilliant! Safe for the kids and enjoyable."

Another added: "Good of the school to consider this, great for all children, they are very lucky."

Other comments such as: "Fabulous fun for all the family; "amazing" and a "great thing to do for the kids" were also received.

Another mum added: "This was a great way for smaller kids to enjoy too - well done teachers."

One parent added: "Very well thought out, keep doing it - a brilliant and safe way to take your child trick or treating!"