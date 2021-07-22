'Can’t burst our bubble' - Primary school marks 'incredible' success
- Credit: Elm Tree Primary
Staff at a Lowestoft primary are beginning a well-earned break after they finished the term without once having a bubble 'break'.
Schools across the country have seen their year disrupted by cases of Covid, but proud staff at Elm Tree Primary (Academy) said they did not have to close any bubbles during the crisis.
Pupils at the school on Ranworth Avenue have had a busy, nearly-normal end to their school year.
A school spokesman said: "We are incredibly proud of how we have kept everybody safe and our parents have been so positive about this."
Earlier this month the Year 6 children took part in three sell out performances of a specially written version of The Wizard of Oz at The Seagull Theatre.
"It was heartwarming to see the children finally showcase their creative arts talents in front of their parents and carers after 18 months of parents not being able to come into school," the spokesman added.
Headteacher Julia Halliday said that this autumn the company at The Seagull will be working on a production with the new reception children.
“It will be exciting to see the youngest members of the Elm Tree family at the theatre, performing for their parents,” Mrs Halliday said.
With four separate sports days being held this month, the children remained in their ‘bubbles’ and competed in a range of field and track events.
Last Friday, the whole school waved goodbye to Year 6 children as they walked around the perimeter of the school instead of a leavers’ assembly being held.
"It was emotional and jubilant – they had made the best of the last year," the spokesman added.
And a whole school community project came to a fitting end this week.
With each class having been tasked to plan a development for one of the school’s extensive outdoor areas, the children were "extremely creative" with ideas ranging from Elm Bay - a seaside-themed courtyard - to an arts and crafts outdoor classroom.
The spokesman added: "The children, who had worked on budgets, market research and collaborative planning, pitched their Dragons’ Den style presentation to Mrs Halliday on Monday.
Work on the winning design – to be announced in September - will begin in the autumn term.
Mrs Halliday said: “It is time to look forward to new projects and exciting learning."