'Resilience' of students hailed as they collect their GCSE results

The hard work, dedication and "resilience" of students at high schools and colleges across Lowestoft has been hailed.

There were smiles, high fives and celebrations as staff and students at schools and colleges in town celebrated their achievements.

With the teenagers opening their envelopes and learning their all-important GCSE results, there was an extra special reason for the class of 2022 to celebrate.

This year's cohort is like no other, with it being the first to have completed their entire GCSE courses with some form of Covid disruption.

It is also the first time since 2019 that grades have been determined through traditional exam situations, rather than teacher assessments.

For many of the students, these results will allow them to progress to the next stage of their learning at college, onto higher education or their chosen career.

At Pakefield High School on London Road, headteacher Dan Bagshaw said the results had been "really pleasing" as he praised "a top team of staff" who had helped the youngsters aspire and achieve.

With more than 160 students in the year group, Mr Bagshaw said: "We are really proud of what they have all achieved.

"Despite the disruption, they have shown grit, resilience and great skill to get the grades they needed to make that transition.

"The students can move forward with confidence - and we thank the class of 2022."

Pakefield High School students Noah Berrey and Jordan Whiting achieved grade 9's in English literature, maths, physics and computer science between them. - Credit: Pakefield High School

Celebrating success at Pakefield High, between them Noah Berrey and Jordan Whiting achieved grade 9s in English literature, maths, physics and computer science.

Sam Taylor celebrates at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Mick Howes

There were high fives as Sam Taylor opened his results in front of his teachers and celebrated the grades that saw him secure his place at East Norfolk Sixth Form College to continue his studies.

Sam Taylor with his GCSE results at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Mick Howes

Pakefield High student Leoni Garner admitted her results "were better than expected."

Leoni Garner at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Mick Howes

Students at Ormiston Denes Academy on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft collected their GCSE results, as they prepare to take their next steps on their education journey.

They joined staff in marking the achievements of all students, who have "worked exceptionally hard" to secure these grades.

Archie Muir, Head Boy at Ormiston Denes Academy, collects his GCSE results. - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), some individual highlights included head boy Archie Muir who successfully achieved 9s in English language, combined science, Spanish and 8s in English literature and maths.

Imogen Lawrence - who in her time at Ormiston Denes published her own story book - achieved 9s in English language, history, ethics and 8s in English literature, combined science and German.

Isabel Hollyhead, who was voted as deputy youth MP for Lowestoft in her final year at Ormiston Denes Academy, achieved outcomes above her target grades for each of her subjects.

Kate Williams, principal at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: “We are very proud of our students for the determination they have shown over the last three years.

"Despite uncertainties around exams and disruption to education, they have shown aspiration and resilience, traits which will stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives.

"We are delighted to be able to recognise their effort and their progress today.

“I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider academy community for their ongoing support and we look forward to seeing our students progress on to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”

Students, staff and governors at East Point Academy on Kirkley Run, Lowestoft, were also celebrating "yet another year of excellent GCSE results" with 60pc 9-4 grades across Maths and English.

An academy spokesman said: "Students celebrated the hard work they have put in over the past five years, showing great determination and resilience following the challenges everyone has faced around the pandemic."

Student Ella achieved seven Grade 9s and two Grade 8s.

East Point Academy student Ella achieved seven Grade 9's and two Grade 8's. - Credit: East Point Academy

She said: "I am so pleased with these results and proud of my time at EPA and thank you to the staff who have taught me.

"I am really excited to be starting my A Levels in September and really happy with what I have achieved."

Richard Dolding, principal at East Point Academy, said: "Congratulations to all our pupils who have worked incredibly hard throughout some very challenging times, you have shown real resilience and determination, ensuring no opportunities to learn have been missed.

"I am extremely proud of you and wish you all the best for your future.

"Many thanks should also go to our staff who have regularly gone the extra mile to provide fantastic learning opportunities, support, and guidance over the years.

"And to our parents, I thank you for your unwavering support of us and your children through this period."

Students studying GCSEs at East Coast College’s Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses achieved an 89pc pass rate in English and maths, with the number of students achieving 9-4 grades in English 15pc higher than the national average for further education.

At Lowestoft Sixth Form College, students achieved a 91pc pass rate in English and a 78pc pass rate in maths.

Lauren Hopley from the East Coast College Lowestoft campus achieved a 9 in GCSE English. - Credit: East Coast College

Lauren Hopley, who studied GCSE English at East Coast College’s Lowestoft campus, achieved a grade 9.

She currently works in clinical support at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and her result will allow her to progress her training in nursing.

She said: “I’m so happy, the result is much better than I expected.

"It was a lot of hard work alongside my job at the hospital, but this will really help me going forwards.”

Chief executive Stuart Rimmer said: “Congratulations to all our students who have passed their GCSE exams this year.

"For many students these qualifications provide an important gateway to university, further training or achieving their dream job and we are proud that East Coast College can help them on their journey.

Sophie Crossman from East Coast College Lowestoft campus achieved a grade 5 in GCSE English. - Credit: East Coast College

“As a college we also wish to extend our congratulations to all students in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft who collected their results today.

Sam Knights from East Coast College Lowestoft campus achieved a grade 5 in GCSE English. - Credit: East Coast College

"We want to assure you that we have a place waiting for you at East Coast College and Lowestoft Sixth Form and we will work with you to support you in your next steps of learning.

"This might be a further education course, A Levels or on-the-job learning through an apprenticeship.

Kayley Thompson from East Coast College Lowestoft campus achieved a grade 6 in GCSE English and 4 in GCSE maths. - Credit: East Coast College

"Whatever pathway you choose, we are ready to welcome you at our outstanding colleges.”

Any students who need support ahead of September with their application are invited to contact the college by emailing heretohelp@eastcoast.ac.uk or by calling 0800 854 695.