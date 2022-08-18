Joy for Lowestoft Sixth Form students on results day

Students across Lowestoft were celebrating after overcoming Covid woes to achieve "unexpected" A Level and BTEC results.

Lowestoft Sixth Form College saw a 97pc A Level pass rate, with 65pc of students achieving A*-C grades - and more than a third recording A*-B grades.

Summer-Marie Thompson was one of those pupils celebrating on result's day.

A Level and BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Summer-Marie with Mum Marie-Summer Celebrates - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

The 20-year-old had spent two years studying a make-up course, before transferring to study forensic science, which she secured a Distinction*, Distinction, Merit.

In September, she will move north of the border to the University of Dundee to study psychology and criminal scene investigation.

She said: "I'd been studying make-up when I decided I wanted to do something different.

"I've always been interested in forensic science but didn't think it was something I could do, and the results were better than I expected."

A Level & BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Gabriella Gasparro with her results. - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

For many students like Gabriella Gasparro, the exams were the first they'd sat after the pandemic forced the cancellation of GCSE exams in 2020.

The 18-year-old will now head to York St John University to study geography, after securing a B in the subject in her A Levels, as well as B in psychology and a C in environmental sciences.

She said: "It has been stressful and took a lot of hard work, but it has all paid off.

"The college has been such a welcoming environment to be in and the teachers have been amazing.

"Covid had quite an impact with online lessons and then doing PCR tests before coming in, and sometimes teachers being off, and it was quite scary going into our first exams."

A Level & BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Declan and Nicholas celebrate their results - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

Joining her at York St John in September is Declan Ashby.

The 18-year-old achieved Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in his BTEC sport course, and will now travel north to study physical education and sports coaching.

He said: "It has been a long two years because of Covid, but I am very proud of my results. I didn't expect to get that.

"Online learning could be a bit hit-and-miss, and it was our first time taking exams, but I need to say a big thank you to our teachers because without them I don't think we'd have got through it."

A Level and BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Nicholas, Declan and Matt with their results - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

His fellow BTEC sport student Nicholas Patrick saw the same results.

The 18-year-old, who will now head to study football coaching at Plymouth Marjon University, said: "It has been difficult with Covid putting thing back a little bit, but the teachers have helped everyone along the way.

"Inside and out of the classroom, they've given so many tips on how to deal with everything, from mental health to lessons."

A Level and BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Evie Wicks & Rubie Bonnany - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

Evie Wicks, 18, also secured a Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction in her triple biomedical science course.

She said: "We all got the support we needed from tutors, and the hard work has paid off.

"Our first exams were in January and they were a bit daunting, but once we were in the swing of it, it was fine."

A Level and BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Samantha Peak - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

Principal Kerry Payne said: “We are very proud of our students’ achievements and the hard work and dedication they have demonstrated throughout their studies.

"This year’s students will progress onto fantastic destinations including a range of high-quality apprenticeship and degree programmes.

“Our students have demonstrated resilience and determination, overcoming challenging times and securing their academic and vocational achievements alongside the development of skills and character needed for their next steps.

"I am confident that they will continue to build on their successes into the next stage of their lives.

"They should be very proud of themselves and each other.”

As well as university places, a number of students secured apprenticeships in quantity surveying, policing, personal training, engineering and accounting, as well as at Farrans - the construction team building Lowestoft's Gull Wing bridge.

The college celebrated further success in STEM subjects, with 75pc of students achieving A*-B grades in physics and 71.4pc in further maths.

There were also celebrations for East Coast College students who received their vocational BTEC results, with a 100pc pass rate in children and early years education, creative media, art and design, digital design, performing arts and animal management.

East Coast College Chief Executive Stuart Rimmer said: “We are celebrating today with our students and congratulate everyone who worked hard and who achieved their results in A Levels, BTECs and wider vocational qualifications through a difficult two years.

A Level and BTEC results day at East Coast Sixth form college, Lowestoft. Edan Page - Credit: Julian Claxton Photography 2022

"We thank all our staff who have taught this cohort with dedication and expertise to help unlock student potential.

"We will now support all our students to progress to university or apprenticeships."

