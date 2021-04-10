University joy for Lowestoft Sixth Form students
Four Lowestoft Sixth Form students are celebrating after securing places to study medicine and veterinary medicine at universities across the country.
Amy Adamson, a former Benjamin Britten Music Academy student currently studying A Level biology, chemistry and English literature, will be taking up her place to study Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge.
Carrie-Ann Pearce, a former SET Saxmundham student who is studying A Level biology, chemistry, maths and further maths, is to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge.
Theo Bellaby, a former Sir John Leman High School student currently studying A Level biology, chemistry and psychology, is set to study Medicine at the University of Exeter.
While former Hobart High School student, Charley Brown, who is studying A Level biology, chemistry and psychology will go on to study Medicine at Hull York Medical School.
All four students have been working hard towards their A Level grades during lockdown.
Principal Keith Shiels said: “I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication that these students have put into their education and extra curricula activities while at Lowestoft Sixth Form."
