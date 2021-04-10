University joy for Lowestoft Sixth Form students

Published: 11:08 AM April 10, 2021

The four Lowestoft Sixth Form students who are celebrating after securing places to study medicine and veterinary medicine at universities across the country. Picture: Amy Adamson/Theo Bellaby/Charley Brown/Carrie-Ann Pearce - Credit: Amy Adamson/Theo Bellaby/Charley Brown/Carrie-Ann Pearce

Four Lowestoft Sixth Form students are celebrating after securing places to study medicine and veterinary medicine at universities across the country.

Amy Adamson, a former Benjamin Britten Music Academy student currently studying A Level biology, chemistry and English literature, will be taking up her place to study Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Amy Adamson. Photo: Amy Adamson - Credit: Amy Adamson

Carrie-Ann Pearce, a former SET Saxmundham student who is studying A Level biology, chemistry, maths and further maths, is to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Carrie-Ann Pearce. Photo: Carrie-Ann Pearce - Credit: Carrie-Ann Pearce

Theo Bellaby, a former Sir John Leman High School student currently studying A Level biology, chemistry and psychology, is set to study Medicine at the University of Exeter.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Theo Bellaby. Photo: Theo Bellaby - Credit: Theo Bellaby

While former Hobart High School student, Charley Brown, who is studying A Level biology, chemistry and psychology will go on to study Medicine at Hull York Medical School.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Charley Brown. Photo: Charley Brown - Credit: Charley Brown

All four students have been working hard towards their A Level grades during lockdown.

Principal Keith Shiels said: “I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication that these students have put into their education and extra curricula activities while at Lowestoft Sixth Form."