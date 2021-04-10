News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Education

University joy for Lowestoft Sixth Form students

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:08 AM April 10, 2021   
The four Lowestoft Sixth Form students who are celebrating after securing places to study at universities across the country.

The four Lowestoft Sixth Form students who are celebrating after securing places to study medicine and veterinary medicine at universities across the country. Picture: Amy Adamson/Theo Bellaby/Charley Brown/Carrie-Ann Pearce - Credit: Amy Adamson/Theo Bellaby/Charley Brown/Carrie-Ann Pearce

Four Lowestoft Sixth Form students are celebrating after securing places to study medicine and veterinary medicine at universities across the country.

Amy Adamson, a former Benjamin Britten Music Academy student currently studying A Level biology, chemistry and English literature, will be taking up her place to study Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Amy Adamson. Photo: Amy Adamson

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Amy Adamson. Photo: Amy Adamson - Credit: Amy Adamson

Carrie-Ann Pearce, a former SET Saxmundham student who is studying A Level biology, chemistry, maths and further maths, is to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Carrie-Ann Pearce.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Carrie-Ann Pearce. Photo: Carrie-Ann Pearce - Credit: Carrie-Ann Pearce

Theo Bellaby, a former Sir John Leman High School student currently studying A Level biology, chemistry and psychology, is set to study Medicine at the University of Exeter.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Theo Bellaby.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Theo Bellaby. Photo: Theo Bellaby - Credit: Theo Bellaby

While former Hobart High School student, Charley Brown, who is studying A Level biology, chemistry and psychology will go on to study Medicine at Hull York Medical School.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Charley Brown.

Lowestoft Sixth Form student Charley Brown. Photo: Charley Brown - Credit: Charley Brown

You may also want to watch:

All four students have been working hard towards their A Level grades during lockdown.

Principal Keith Shiels said: “I am extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication that these students have put into their education and extra curricula activities while at Lowestoft Sixth Form."

Lowestoft Sixth Form College. Photo: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Lowestoft Sixth Form College. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College - Credit: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Most Read

  1. 1 Family firm launches new product as sales of its germ barriers soar
  2. 2 Work on new McDonald’s restaurant nears completion
  3. 3 Town park unrecognisable in picturesque photograph
  1. 4 Further walk-in vaccination clinics being held across Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 5 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
  3. 6 Lowestoft man admits sending revenge porn to ex-partner's family
  4. 7 Repair works to be carried out along Lowestoft north Denes
  5. 8 Man made £1,000 in two days selling 'leftover' cannabis stash
  6. 9 Councillors to discuss controversial beach hut plans
  7. 10 Prince Philip dies aged 99
Education News
Lowestoft News
Beccles News
Loddon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodworks Art Cafe have launched the first social prescribing café in Lowestoft

Coastal café launches to tackle social isolation after lockdown

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Kensington Gardens in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Man bitten by dog in seafront gardens

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Peacocks in Dereham

Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
stuart philpot

Council senior manager quits - to take up basket weaving

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus