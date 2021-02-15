Three new governors join coastal college

Published: 3:50 PM February 15, 2021

A coastal college has welcomed three new governors.

David Blake, Paul Nisbett and Christina Sadler have joined East Coast College - with the college keen to hear from others who would be interested in being involved.

Mr Blake will be joining the board and finance and general purposes committee, while associate governor Mr Nisbett will sit on the finance and general purposes and the curriculum development committee.

David Blake. Picture: Courtesy of East Coast College - Credit: Courtesy of East Coast College

Paul Nisbett. Photo: Courtesy of East Coast College - Credit: Courtesy of East Coast College

Mrs Sadler is also an associate governor sitting on the audit committee.

Christina Sadler. Photo: Courtesy of East Coast College - Credit: Courtesy of East Coast College





Board chairman, Rob Evans, said: “FE colleges depend upon people with a wide range of skills and diverse backgrounds to give their time to join their governing bodies and I am really pleased to welcome David, Paul and Christina."

East Coast College's Great Yarmouth campus. Photo: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

With East Coast College continuing to recruit new governors, to find out more about becoming a governor, visit https://www.eastcoast.ac.uk/about-us/corporation-governors/ or email Wendy Stanger, director of governance, at w.stanger@eastcoast.ac.uk to arrange an informal chat.