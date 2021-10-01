New high school head expresses 'delight' at new role

Published: 3:54 PM October 1, 2021

A new permanent head of a high school in the Lowestoft area has been appointed.

Dan Bagshaw has been appointed as the permanent Head of School at Pakefield High - having held the post in an acting capacity since January.

Mr Bagshaw, who has been at the school on London Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft since 2014, was previously assistant head and deputy head.

Since January he has worked with staff and students at the Lowestoft-area school to raise standards for young people, and he has now been permanently appointed following a two-day recruitment process which also involved external candidates.

His appointment comes after a wide range of panel interviews including key groups - parents, staff, governors, trustees and students.

Mr Bagshaw said: “I was delighted to accept the offer of the permanent position from Dr Peek, chairman of governors.

"This decision now gives staff, students and the local community confidence that their local high school has stability, and will continue its positive journey of improvement.

"For me, the student panel was a particular highlight of a gruelling two-day experience as it revealed concerns young people have around the future of their school.

"Questions from the student panel covered topics such as where I would locate my office, and my commitment to extra-curricular provision.

"I explained to students that the location of my office, opposite reception looking out into the main street that runs through the centre of the school, would not be changing.

"I quite deliberately placed myself in the heart of the school when I became acting head in January, as I don’t believe you can run a school from behind a desk.

"A key part of my job is seeing the school and its students in action on a daily basis to ensure everything is as good as it can be.

"I feel privileged to watch my amazing team of staff support young people to be the best they can be.”

Jim Adams, chief executive of Clarion Academy Trust, said the recruitment process was “very thorough and competitive” and that he was looking forward to working with Dan as he continues to endeavour to further improve standards.

Staff and students at the successful Pakefield High School open evening. - Credit: Pakefield High School

The appointment comes on the back of an incredibly successful open evening for prospective families in Year 6, where students and staff were able to talk about and show the significant improvements already made at the school.