Some sense of normality returns for schools after Christmas break

Headteachers have been responding to how the first two weeks of term have been. - Credit: Pakefield High School/Archant

Headteachers across Lowestoft have said some sense of vague normality has returned to schools following on from the Christmas break.

Schools across the area have now reopened following the Christmas holidays, with students taking part in on site testing before they started the term.

The government also announced that face masks are mandatory in all secondary school settings.

Pakefield High School head Dan Bagshaw (centre) with students. - Credit: Pakefield High School

Headteacher of Pakefield High School, Dan Bagshaw, said student and teacher resilience will get the school through the next few months.

"We staggered our return with lateral flow tests carried out on site as students return," he said.

"We decided to use these as 'screening tests', with students returning to their timetables following a negative LFT result.

"We picked up a handful of positive cases when students returned and remoted learning was introduced for these students.

"I think it will be unlikely for whole schools to return to home learning again, I like to think we have passed that stage now.

"If anything, if we are impacted by staff shortages then separate year groups will be sent home but we have not been impacted by staff shortages at this stage.

"The rumour right now is that the traditional exam set up will be pushed forward in May.

"I think it is only fair on teachers and students who have worked so hard that there is some kind of hybrid model this year, where there is more leniency in terms of grade boundaries or there is part teacher assessed grades."

East Point Academy, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Students at East Point Academy, on Kirkley Run, Lowestoft, were tested prior to returning to class after all year groups attended allocated times.

An academy spokesman said: "There is no substitute for being in the classroom, and we will do everything we can to ensure pupils continue to have face to face learning.

"Introducing masks is a sensible measure as they make it more likely that pupils’ education will continue disruption-free."

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

At Ormiston Denes Academy, on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, and Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Mathematics, on Blyford Road, Lowestoft, students in various year groups completed staggered on-site lateral flow tests this week ahead of the start of school term.