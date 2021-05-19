News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Joy as school sports tournaments resume after 15-month break

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:20 AM May 19, 2021   
Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Grove vs Red Oak.

Organisers have hailed the return of school sports after the first face to face tournament in 15 months was successfully held.

And the smiles on the children's faces said it all - as more than 30 excited youngsters battled it out in the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 boys football championships.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Grove vs Reydon.

Hosted and organised by Red Oak Primary School last Friday, it was the first school sports tournament to take place since restrictions were eased. 

The tournament featured ALT schools Reydon, Grove, Westwood and Red Oak primary schools.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Westwood vs Reydon.

With additional safety precautions and risk assessments put in place to allow the event to run as safely as possible, organisers said that prior to Covid 12 teams would have battled it out, with 120 children competing.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Grove vs Red Oak.

As well as a smaller number of children competing, all staff had to have negative Covid tests before they could attend, with socially distanced team areas and hand sanitising stations in place.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Red Oak vs Reydon.

A minute's silence was held at the start of the tournament, as respects were paid to Jordan Banks and to the NHS workers, carers and victims of the pandemic.

Winners of the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships, Grove PS. 

Grove Primary School were crowned North Suffolk ALT Year 6 boys champions ahead of second placed Westwood (B cup winners), Reydon Primary School in third and Red Oak in fourth.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Westwood vs Red Oak

Johnny Lee, PE co-ordinator and Upper Key Stage 2 Leader at Red Oak and organiser of the North Suffolk ALT Games, said: "Grove played some amazing football to win all three of their games.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Westwood vs Grove.

"It was a very close tournament with second, third and fourth placed schools all achieving a total of three points from their games so the final positions were decided on goal difference."

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Westwood vs Grove.

Mr Lee added: "It was wonderful to see the return of competitive school sports in Suffolk.

"At Red Oak, we usually host 40 tournaments across the school year for the local North Suffolk ALT schools, however due to the pandemic we had to stop running these tournaments 15 months ago.

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Grove vs Reydon.

"The children from across the schools were very excited to compete against one another again.

"It has been a very long wait."

Action from the North Suffolk Schools ALT Year 6 Boys Football Championships. Grove vs Red Oak.

Another 11 sports tournaments are now being scheduled until the end of July, with a Year 6 girls ALT football championships being held this week.

