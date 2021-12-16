News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Students and staff boost foodbank this Christmas

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:49 PM December 16, 2021
Items collected by Ormiston Denes Academy staff and students.

Items collected by Ormiston Denes Academy staff and students. - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

Students and staff at a Lowestoft high school have rallied round to support a worthy cause.

Ormiston Denes Academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), united to support their local foodbank over the Christmas period.

Helping the local Trussell Trust Foodbank in Lowestoft, staff and students filled more than 25 crates with hundreds of donations.

The donations not only provided food and sanitary items, but Christmas provisions.

The high school's last foodbank donation amounted to more than 478kg of items - and they are hoping to have beaten that amount.

This academic year, Ormiston Denes Academy has already raised nearly £1,000 for causes through the Wear it Pink, McMillan Bake Sale, Children in Need and Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day.

Kate Williams, principal, said: “We are very proud of our students' enthusiasm in supporting important social action events such as these."

