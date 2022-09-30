Academy in Lowestoft praised by Ofsted for driving 'improvement'

Inspectors have praised the steps that have been taken to "drive improvement" at a Lowestoft high school.

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft was subject to its latest Ofsted monitoring inspection, which was carried out two months ago.

It follows a full Ofsted inspection in June 2019 where the academy on Yarmouth Road was ranked inadequate in three out of five areas.

Since then five monitoring inspections have taken place, with inspectors recognising the strong work that has been done to drive improvement in its latest report.

Inspectors said Ormiston Denes Academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), has made great strides to ensure improvement and recognised the range of areas where the senior leadership team has made effective changes to the running of the academy.

During the inspection, which took place on July 12/13, inspectors also highlighted how senior leadership has continued to establish a culture which embodies the academy’s values of aspiration, integrity and respect.

The report listed a wide range of areas where the school is working hard to drive improvement.

Inspectors noted how the academy has taken successful steps to improve the support for students with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

This has included expanding staff training to ensure all students can access the same curriculum.

Ofsted inspectors also noted the positive impact the new senior leadership at the academy has made.

Since joining the school in September 2021, the new principal Kate Williams has been dedicated to driving improvement with the latest positive Ofsted report following successful GCSE results for Ormiston Denes Academy.

Ormiston Denes Academy principal Kate Williams. - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

Kate Williams, principal at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: “I am pleased to see that the hard work our team has put into ensuring we are taking effective steps to drive improvement has been recognised by Ofsted.

“Working closely with the senior leadership and those at the Trust we have made important changes to our curriculum and to expanding the opportunities available to our students to enable them to get the most out of their learning.

“We are looking forward to continuing to drive improvement to ensure we remain on this important upward trajectory, as it is what our children and our community deserve from us.”



