'Extremely proud': Principal hails students' efforts in Ukraine appeal

Students and staff at a Lowestoft academy have rallied round in support of the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

Ormiston Denes Academy have been raising funds and collecting donations as they back the humanitarian appeal.

Students the academy on Yarmouth Road, which is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), have been keen to contribute to the humanitarian efforts and as a result, organised a bake sale and non-uniform day to coincide with Comic Relief.

The whole community came together as lots of different types of cakes were baked as the students raised almost £750, which was split equally between Comic Relief and the Ukraine Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Showing further support for the humanitarian appeal, OAT also held a national non-uniform day across their 43 academies.

Here, Ormiston Denes Academy students raised a further £420 which was added to the trust-wide total of £8,000.

And to support the families arriving at the Polish border, the students and staff organised a collection of donations of children’s goods for their version of ‘Bags for Ukraine’.

Over two weeks, those across the academy donated sweets, drinks, soft toys, books, colouring and craft equipment, hygiene products and much more.

A total of 19 full boxes were collected to be transported to The White Eagle Club in London, which agreed to transport everything out to the border, along with their donations.

Some of the boxes of items collected at Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Ormiston Denes Academy

Furthermore, to ensure that the donations were delivered cost-effectively and sustainably, Mrs Richings - the transition and co-curricular manager - approached the Soho Sandwich Company who kindly agreed to deliver the student’s donations to The White Eagle Club on their return journey to London once they had dropped their usual delivery off at the academy.

Lisa George, the assistant principal responsible for personal development at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: “Social action is a part of the academy’s commitment to a personal development programme, which allows students to consider and support many good causes inspiring them into making a difference for their local community and the world around them.”

Kate Williams, principal at Ormiston Denes Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our students for their enthusiasm and generosity over the past few weeks.

"They have all been determined to make a difference to those impacted by the ongoing situation in Ukraine.”