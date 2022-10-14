School's SEND provision to be boosted with expansion

Oulton Broad Primary School will offer 12 new SEND places after an expansion. - Credit: Oulton Broad Primary School

A dozen new specialist places will open at a Broads primary school as part of a multi-million pound county-wide programme.

The 12 Key Stage 1 spaces at Oulton Broad Primary School will be delivered after a one-storey extension - with work currently under way.

It is set to provide a state-of-the-art environment for pupils, and will include a group room, activity space, breakout area, accessible toilets, a plant room and more.

Rachel Hood, cabinet member for education, SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Chris Shimwell

Rachel Hood, cabinet member for education, SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “The specialist places at Oulton Broad Primary are part of the County Council’s £45 million SEND Transformation Programme.

“We are really pleased to be working with an outstanding primary school to deliver much needed specialist places in the Lowestoft area.

“These places will make a huge difference to the lives of the children who attend and to their families."

The extension is being delivered by SEH French and Concertus Design and Propert Consultants, with work beginning in late September.

Simon Girling, director of SEH French, said they were "incredibly proud" to be working on the project.

He said: “Oulton Broad Primary School provides local children with a great space to learn, and this extension will compliment that.

“We’d like to thank Suffolk County Council and Concertus for the opportunity to be a part of this project."

The plans include 18 additional car parking spaces, landscaping and upgrades to the school's electrical supply.

Charles Coulson, associate director from Concertus Design and Property Consultants, said: “We are pleased to be working with SEH French to deliver this key SEND project for Oulton Broad Primary School and Suffolk County Council.

“The extension of this high-quality learning environment will see 12 additional spaces created, which is great for the local area.

“We look forward to being able to share updates of the work as it progresses on site.”

The extension is due to be complete in spring 2023.