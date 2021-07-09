News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Truly inspiring': Youngsters show 'amazing' support for cancer charity

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:51 PM July 9, 2021   
The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

Cycling to New York, a bake sale and a paint dash were among the events enjoyed by hundreds of high school students.

A series of fundraising activities held at Pakefield High School this week were hailed a success, as funds were raised in supporting the Solving Kid's Cancer charity.

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

Jenny Shervington, assistant headteacher at the school on London Road, Pakefield, said: "Students from Pakefield High School have spent the week engaging in an array of fundraising activities to support the Solving Kids Cancer charity.

"This is a charity close to the heart of colleague Liam Gurney who has organised the fundraising week and all money raised will benefit new research to help find a cure for childhood cancer."

 Tristan (Year 8) and Charlotte (Year 11) at Pakefield High School taking part in the cycle to New York challenge.

With the week full of "exciting encounters", the students took part in a cycle to New York challenge - which has seen them cycling the 3,513 mile distance to New York, where some of the treatment for childhood cancer takes place.

Daisy and Bintu (Year 11) at Pakefield High School taking part in the cycle to New York challenge.

A FIFA tournament proved popular along with a bake sale, a sponsored silence, a sponsored 5km run that included a colour-dash and a non-uniform day.

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

With the school on course to raise more than £3,000, Mrs Shervington added: "It has been a truly inspiring week, watching the students cheer each other on and come together to raise money for an amazing cause."

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

The school thanked Nirvana Gym for the loan of two Pulse Fitness Exercise bikes and Tesco for the kind donation of cakes and treats for the bake sale.

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

Mr Gurney added: "At Pakefield, we are really keen to build on our community spirit and help support those who are involved within the Pakefield family and community.

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

"The reason behind this fundraising week and our chosen charity, in particular, is due to the relationship that I have with a very special family.

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

"Early this year, one of my closest and oldest friends lost his four-year-old son to Neuroblastoma.

"This is something that no family should have to go through.

The 5km run that included a colour dash at Pakefield High School in Lowestoft.

"Our original plan for the week was to raise money to help support with the treatment required to combat Neuroblastoma.

"Upon receiving the terrible news, as a school, we still wanted to make a difference and chose to continue to support Solving Kids Cancer."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
