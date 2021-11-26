Outstanding achievements celebrated as class of 2021 is honoured

Awards were presented during Pakefield High School's special 2021 Celebration Evening at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Pakefield High School

It was a chance to reunite, reflect, celebrate and look to the future.

Student achievements were showcased during a special evening of celebration as one Lowestoft-area high school marked the end of an era.

For former students at Pakefield High School were honoured earlier this week during a special 2021 Celebration Evening that was held at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Celebrating the class of 2021, former students at the school on London Road in Pakefield were presented with a range of achievements.

The students who were all awarded their GCSE grades this summer were reunited with their teachers to celebrate their successes, and reflect on the progress made by the school as a whole over the past year.

Awards were presented for each subject as well as special awards highlighting particular successes.

Robyn Krykant won the Outstanding Academic Performance award, as she secured grade 9s across all GCSEs.

There was also an award for Outstanding Achievement in History, which was given to Isabelle Hart who achieved five grades above her target.

As well as the awards, students came on stage to receive their GCSE certificates during individual presentations.

Head of School, Dan Bagshaw, said: “This summer, our students secured excellent results.

"This was set against a backdrop of uncertainty and turbulence, as students, and their parents, endured two spells of remote learning from home.

"The results from OFQUAL around how Teacher Assessed Grades would be calculated arrived late into Year 11, adding to the stresses and pressures on all involved as part of the process.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better year group to go through this process with us.

"Mature, hardworking, and most of all, polite, I am pleased that my first Year 11s as Head of School did their very best in exceptionally difficult times.

“It was great to catch up with our former students and see how they were progressing with their post-16 courses.

"I hope recognition of their efforts spurs them on to continued and further success in the future.”