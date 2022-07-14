Gallery
'Truly inspiring' youngsters rally round in support of cancer charity
- Credit: Mick Howes
Gaming tournaments, a bake sale and a colour dash were among the events enjoyed by hundreds of high school students.
A series of fundraising activities at Pakefield High School last week have been hailed a success, as funds were raised in supporting the Solving Kid's Cancer charity.
After the school on London Road, Pakefield launched a fundraising week "full of exciting encounters" last year, more than £3,500 was raised for the charity.
And with the Solving Kids Cancer charity being "very close to the heart of the school", it has now become an annual fundraiser.
Running between July 4 to July 8, activities included a staff versus staff football match, a five-a-side football tournament, bake sale, FIFA and Mario Kart gaming tournaments, a sponsored silence, 5km colour run, a non-uniform day and staff versus students rounders - with the fundraising week hailed a success.
With all funds raised going towards fighting neuroblastoma and supporting families through their "incredibly tough journey," the lead organiser of the week, Liam Gurney, said: "Another year has passed, and another successful fundraising week has passed us by.
"I am incredibly proud of each one of our students who took part in the vast arrange of activities we had on offer.
"It is such an amazing moment to witness our school community come together for such an amazing cause, one that still remains close to me.
"A special thanks goes out to Jaylows Coffee for sponsoring our FIFA shield and Asda Lowestoft for their kind donations for our bake sale."
Jenny Shervington, senior assistant headteacher, added: "Solving Kids’ Cancer followed Pakefield’s efforts all week via Twitter and commented on the excellent fundraising effort with ‘Congratulations and thank you all’.
"It has been a truly inspiring week, watching the students cheer each other on and come together to raise money for an amazing cause once again."
With the colour run proving a popular option for the students, the school community rallied once more.
Mrs Shervington said that all of the school's fundraising efforts in total this year "have reached over £6000."