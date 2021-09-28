School hails success of open evening as families return to the classroom

Published: 1:07 PM September 28, 2021

Staff and students at the successful open evening held at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Pakefield High School

A Lowestoft-area high school has welcomed families back into the classroom once more for a successful open evening.

A range of activities were on offer at the Pakefield High School open evening. - Credit: Pakefield High School

Families of children in years 5 and 6 were able to see "so much positivity" echoing out around Pakefield High School.

All smiles at the successful open evening at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Pakefield High School

The school on London Road, Lowestoft opened its doors recently with potential new students invited to try out a range of varied activities on offer that were hailed as "wonderful."

Staff and students at the successful Pakefield High School open evening. - Credit: Pakefield High School

A spokesman added: "We had a brilliant open evening with so much positivity."

Activities on offer at the successful open evening at Pakefield High School. - Credit: Pakefield High School

With pizza made by Pakefield students, those visiting also experienced some Second World War rations in History, before challenging themselves to try and flee from the Alice in Wonderland escape room in English.

A range of activities were on offer at the Pakefield High School open evening. - Credit: Pakefield High School

You may also want to watch:

Acting Head of School Dan Bagshaw said: “It was great to welcome families back into the school to see first-hand the opportunities on offer at Pakefield.

Students welcomed visitors to the Pakefield High School open evening. - Credit: Pakefield High School

"We were very pleased with the high turnout and positive conversations staff had with parents.”

Parents are welcome to contact the school to arrange a tour during the school day to see Pakefield in action.