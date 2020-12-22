Virtual play and Elf Day help spread some festive joy

Published: 12:49 PM December 22, 2020

Kind-hearted pupils at a school near Lowestoft have helped spread festive goodwill after raising funds for two charities.

A virtual play and an 'Elf Day' were organised as pupils from Pakefield Primary School helped raise more than £620 for charity thanks to the Christmas activities.

Unable to hold a traditional Christmas play due to Covid-19 restrictions, the school on London Road, Pakefield filmed individual pupils and combined the clips to make a virtual performance of the play entitled ‘Who Stole the Loo Roll’.

Pakefield Primary School's virtual performance of the play entitled ‘Who Stole the Loo Roll’. Picture: Pakefield Primary School - Credit: Pakefield Primary School

More than £490 was raised by parents purchasing the virtual play, with money going to PINK Orange – a Lowestoft-based charity which packs and distributes free ingredient kits over the holidays to households that would normally receive free school meals in term time.

'Who Stole the Loo Roll’, which was edited by former pupil Francesca Warren and Harry Cooke, is an amusing story where aliens look down on Earth while its inhabitants are experiencing Covid-19.

Miss Warren attended Pakefield Primary as a child and her mum and auntie currently work there.

She has just completed her undergraduate degree at the Royal College of Music, and has performed with many orchestras at prestigious venues.

Mr Cooke has a background in live video events, working in a variety of different areas, and recently he toured with Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, children also dressed up as elves and took part in numerous Christmas activities and educational games during the Elf Day, which raised £130 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Children dressed up as elves during the festive fundraiser. Picture: Pakefield Primary School - Credit: Pakefield Primary School

Headteacher Martyn Payne said: “At Pakefield, we inspire children to achieve their best and allow pupils to gain a deeper understanding of the world around them in a fun and enjoyable way.

“Who Stole the Loo Roll helped our pupils develop key oracy skills, as well as allow them to understand and simplify the information they are hearing in the news in a fun, digestible way.

"We hope that by supporting these two charities, we can make a difference in our community and wider world.

"Thank you to all of our incredible staff for working so hard and ensuring this fundraising was such a success.”

The school still has copies of the play for sale. Anyone interested should call the school office and arrange payment and collection on 01502 574032.