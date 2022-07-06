News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Education

Students unite in celebrating annual Pride week

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:57 PM July 6, 2022
Students at Ormiston Denes Academy's Pride event.

Students at Ormiston Denes Academy's Pride event. - Credit: ODA

Students united in showing support for their school's LGBT community at their annual Pride celebrations.

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft marked Pride with a week of events, including assemblies, a daily Pride picnic and a whole-school event on Friday.

They were visited by the Norfolk LGBT Project and Access Community Trust's Place of Pride who spoke about the services they offer and held a Pride merchandise sale.

The school's vocal group performed and the Ormiston Denes Pride Committee raised the rainbow flag at the front of the school.

Students at Ormiston Denes Academy's Pride event.

Students at Ormiston Denes Academy's Pride event. - Credit: ODA

Pride group co-ordinator Polly Grice said: "It was wonderful to mark Pride with our students and it's really special to see them feeling comfortable to be who they are and celebrate with our wider school community.

"Our student-led Pride committee has worked hard all year to make our school a place where we celebrate diversity and it was lovely to be able to celebrate with them."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A car crashed into a barrier in a car park in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Car smashes through barrier after two-car crash in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
fish and chips claremont pier

Suffolk Live News

Lowestoft venue teams up with police to carry out drug tests on clubbers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The home is near to the A47 Yarmouth Road

Bid to demolish countryside home to build church

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon