Students unite in celebrating annual Pride week

Students united in showing support for their school's LGBT community at their annual Pride celebrations.

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft marked Pride with a week of events, including assemblies, a daily Pride picnic and a whole-school event on Friday.

They were visited by the Norfolk LGBT Project and Access Community Trust's Place of Pride who spoke about the services they offer and held a Pride merchandise sale.

The school's vocal group performed and the Ormiston Denes Pride Committee raised the rainbow flag at the front of the school.

Students at Ormiston Denes Academy's Pride event. - Credit: ODA

Pride group co-ordinator Polly Grice said: "It was wonderful to mark Pride with our students and it's really special to see them feeling comfortable to be who they are and celebrate with our wider school community.

"Our student-led Pride committee has worked hard all year to make our school a place where we celebrate diversity and it was lovely to be able to celebrate with them."