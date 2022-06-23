Academy to host open evening for prospective parents

A Lowestoft-area primary school will be holding an open evening event next week.

Gunton Primary Academy will be holding a nursery open evening for prospective new parents/carers between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, June 27.

A spokesman for the academy in Gainsborough Drive said: "The Nursery open evening is for parents of children who are just three, or turning three, by August 31, 2022 and are due to start Nursery in September 2022.

Gunton Primary Academy logo - Credit: Archant

"The evening will give a chance for parents to view the early years setting and meet the teachers.

"As well as this, there will be an opportunity to find out more information and ask any questions with parents/carers and children all welcome to attend."