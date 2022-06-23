News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Education

Academy to host open evening for prospective parents

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:24 PM June 23, 2022
Gunton Primary Academy in Lowestoft.

Gunton Primary Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A Lowestoft-area primary school will be holding an open evening event next week.

Gunton Primary Academy will be holding a nursery open evening for prospective new parents/carers between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, June 27.

A spokesman for the academy in Gainsborough Drive said: "The Nursery open evening is for parents of children who are just three, or turning three, by August 31, 2022 and are due to start Nursery in September 2022.

Gunton Primary Academy logo

Gunton Primary Academy logo - Credit: Archant

"The evening will give a chance for parents to view the early years setting and meet the teachers.

"As well as this, there will be an opportunity to find out more information and ask any questions with parents/carers and children all welcome to attend."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. The Funky Feet School of Dance in front of Pakefiel

Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
LETS TALK MAGAZINE October 2004 Picture to go with letter form Pamela Castleton of Bramford. M

Gallery

A look back at Lowestoft pubs through the decades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
East Point Pavilion will open in Lowestoft on June 18.

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

First look as 'vibrant' new seafront food hall prepares for unveiling

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer.

Gallery

First Light Festival 2022: 80 photos of fun on the beach

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon