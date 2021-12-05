'Incredibly proud': Coastal college manager one of 50 to receive royal recognition

Peter Read with his special commemorative coin and letter of commendation from HRH the Earl of Wessex. - Credit: East Coast College

A coastal college manager has received royal recognition for his dedication to supporting young people to complete their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Peter Read is one of just 50 people to receive a personal letter of commendation from the Earl of Wessex and a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

The coins have been donated by The Royal Mint and were sent to mark International Volunteer Day today (Sunday, December 5).

Peter Read's special commemorative coin. - Credit: East Coast College

Mr Read, Duke of Edinburgh Manager at East Coast College, has been honoured for his dedication having run the DofE at the college for four years.

The young people taking the award have the chance to take on challenges, discover new skills and passions and develop their confidence, resilience, and self-belief.

Over the last four years East Coast College has increased the numbers of learners taking part in the DofE award to around 160 and now offers the award to all learners who attend their Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth campuses as well as Lowestoft Sixth Form.

The 50-coin recipients were selected to reflect some of the different roles, successes, and activities on behalf of more than 45,000 people delivering DofE across the UK.

Peter Read with his special commemorative coin. - Credit: East Coast College

Mr Read said: “I was truly surprised to receive this award and am incredibly proud to have been considered for such a prestigious accolade.

"This recognition has made me very aware of the impact that my delivery of the Duke of Edinburgh Award at East Coast College has on learners and the value to those who achieve the award.

“Enabling our learners to complete the DofE award has improved their employability skills, life skills, overall confidence and given them additional qualifications in fire safety awareness and first aid alongside their college qualifications, providing a better future and enhanced career opportunities.”

The DofE’s CEO Ruth Marvel said: “If young people are the heart of our organisation, volunteers are the lungs, breathing life into our programmes, changing the lives of young people so that they have the confidence and resilience to deal with whatever life might have in store."