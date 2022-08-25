Double joy for coastal school as 'exceptional' results mark 125th year

There was a double celebration for one coastal school after celebrating their 125th anniversary with "exceptional" results.

Saint Felix School pupils in Southwold achieved 90.6pc of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths GCSEs, while all entry-level Latin students from Year 8 took the subject a year early and achieved the top grade.

Headmaster James Harrison said: "Our GSCE pupils this year should be extremely proud of themselves.

"The results are testament to the flexible and swift way in which pupils, and staff, at Saint Felix were able to adapt over the past few years; first to online learning and then back to a relatively ‘normal’ school life, which, for all Saint Felix pupils, means a nurturing and encouraging community of learners.

"As the school celebrates its landmark 125th anniversary, with exciting developments across all departments, we welcome this year’s talented cohort of Year 12s into our new Saint Felix College."

Some of the Y13 pupils at Saint Felix School in Southwold celebrate A Level results today. 25% received a full set of A* to A grades in their results. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

The pupils' results came a week after youngsters at Saint Felix College celebrated their A Level results.

A quarter of A Level students left with a full set of A* to A grades, while more than half (54.2pc) left with at least one A grade or higher among their results.

All pupils who took ancient history, English literature, Latin and PE received either A* or A grades, while the college recorded 87.5pc of pupils scoring A* to C grades overall.

Sixth Formers joining and remaining at Saint Felix in the next academic year will benefit from a refurbishment of the boarding house facilities as part of the school’s development programme.

The Sixth Form department will also take a different shape as a new Saint Felix College.

Mr Harrison said: "The past few years have been a time of severe disruption to academic study for so many children, which is why I am particularly proud of our Year 13 pupils’ achievements this year.

"Some already have accepted offers from top UK universities while others are taking the chance to gain work experience before they consider their next step.

"A number of this year’s cohort have been at Saint Felix since they were toddlers. They will be missed by many, but we anticipate that many will return to visit friends and siblings still at the school and we will welcome them to key events in the school calendar.”