Excitement for youngsters with return of school sports day

Excited students at a Lowestoft-area high school were all smiles as a "long awaited event" made a welcome return.

For the first time since 2019, youngsters and staff at Pakefield High School were able to enjoy participating in a day of activities.

Pakefield High School sports day 2022. - Credit: Pakefield High School

The school on London Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft hosted its first sports day in three years after previous events had to be cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

A school spokesman said the "whole school sports day" proved a "fantastic" success as it took place on Friday, June 24.

The spokesman said: "Pakefield High School hosted their first sports day since pre-pandemic in 2019 on June 24.

"All students and staff were very excited to take part in the long awaited event and participated in a variety of sports throughout the day including track, field, team and inclusive events."

Adding to the excitement, former students were invited back in to help on the day as "Pakefield alumni" helped to "support staff with co-ordinating events" as they ensured the day ran smoothly.

There was a sport-themed feel to the team names on the day as well.

The school spokesman added: "The cohorts were split into four sport-themed Houses - Wembley, Twickenham, Wimbledon and Lords - to promote healthy competition between the students.

And bringing the curtain down on a successful event, the day finished with relays and staff races.

Dan Bagshaw, Head of Pakefeld High School, said: “Nurture is one of our school values, and this has been seen through our sports day.

"We have had a range of inclusive activities for all to participate in, regardless of their sporting capabilities.

"It’s been great to see the whole school come together for this event and see students cheering one another on – whether they’ve been taking part in the javelin, 100m sprint or boccia.”

With "a fantastic day" enjoyed by all, the winning house will be announced next week.

The school spokesman added: "Well done and thanks to all involved."