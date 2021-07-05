News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Joy for primary school with 'wonderful' scooter storage pod award

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:56 PM July 5, 2021   
Assistant headteacher Gemma Hurren and Oliver Grant who won the pod.

Assistant headteacher Gemma Hurren and Oliver Grant who won the pod. - Credit: Dell Primary School

Staff and pupils at a Lowestoft-area primary school are celebrating. 

Dell Primary School in Lowestoft now has a scooter parking pod - after one of its pupils won a countywide contest.

Oliver Grant won the parking pod for his primary school after sharing a selfie next to one of Suffolk County Council’s #LetsMakeAChangeForTheFuture bollard covers on social media.

He was entered into a prize draw and won a £50 Amazon voucher, while also winning the scooter parking pod for his school.

The aim of the county council’s #LetsMakeAChangeForTheFuture campaign is to encourage more people to choose to walk and cycle for their shorter journeys and for longer journeys to consider public transport.

Across Suffolk, in line with the Government’s guidelines, the county council has made, and is continuing to make, alterations to road layouts in towns by closing off sections of roads to vehicles and providing temporary footpaths and cycle lanes.

It has also changed traffic signal timings to reduce waiting times at puffin and toucan crossings.

The county council has also been engaging with schools and businesses about the benefits of active travel.

Assistant headteacher Gemma Hurren and Oliver Grant, with the pod that was won for the school.

Assistant headteacher Gemma Hurren and Oliver Grant, with the pod that was won for the school. - Credit: Dell Primary School

Adele Sinclair, headteacher at Dell Primary School on Dell Road in Lowestoft, said: “All of us here at Dell Primary realise how important it is to be active and healthy.

"A lot of our children really enjoy scooting to school and we are so grateful to have such a wonderful storage pod to keep them all safe and tidy!

"A huge thank you to Oliver and to Suffolk County Council!”

Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for transport strategy, economic development and waste, said: "Congratulations to Oliver Grant and Dell Primary School.

"Thank you for supporting our campaign and promoting active and sustainable travel in your local community.

“Many residents in Suffolk have already embraced walking and cycling during the pandemic.

"Our #LetsMakeAChangeForTheFuture campaign will hopefully help to embed sustainable travel as part of a long-term habit and reap the associated health, air quality and congestions benefits.”

To find out more about all the measures Suffolk County Council is putting in place to make improvements to the way residents can travel visit suffolk.gov.uk/adviceontravel

