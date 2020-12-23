Surprise decorations and family's gifts bring festivity to primary children

Published: 12:53 PM December 23, 2020

Mrs Herbert, a member of Gunton Primary Academy learning support staff, is pictured with some of the school's Upper Key Stage 2 children after decorating the Christmas tree in the school's main entrance area. Picture: Gunton Primary Academy - Credit: Gunton Primary Academy

Christmas traditions, decorations and some surprise treats from a kind-hearted family have provided children at a primary school near Lowestoft with some seasonal cheer.

The atrium at Gunton Primary Academy was transformed recently by the school's Parent, Staff and Friends Association (PSFA), offering "a real lift for well-being and children's spirits".

Kirsten Stone, deputy headteacher at Gunton Primary Academy, said: "As a school, we have been very determined that Christmas 2020 should be as special as possible during the challenges of Covid-19.

"Although Covid means that we cannot have some of our usual celebrations and events, we have been determined to give the children a memorable Christmas in school with the support of our families, staff and PSFA."

Although the PSFA has been unable to do much fund-raising this year, the team were keen to bring some additional seasonal cheer into school.

Mrs Stone said: "After all the children had left for the day, the PSFA team spent more than two hours decorating the central area of the building.

"Some of their own children even stayed to help.

"The following day, there were gasps from children as they saw the seasonal transformation for the first time."

And a further treat was provided to Gunton by a five-year-old pupil and his mum - allowing everyone to smile after a difficult year.

Mrs Stone said: "A few weeks ago, Melanie Lord got in touch to offer to donate something for the school from the proceeds of her family’s fundraising.

"Her son Harry is in our Reception class and he wanted to do something for the school to make Christmas special after this challenging year.

"I suggested that it might be nice for all the children to have a cracker on Christmas lunch day, whether they are having the school’s Christmas lunch or bringing a packed lunch from home."

Through their fundraising the family, including daughter Jessica, raised enough to buy crackers, a commissioned badge and small toys for each child.

Morrisons, on North Quay, donated half the crackers needed.

These Christmas goodies were given to each child at the school's Christmas lunch day on December 16.