College joy as welding students recognised in prestigious awards

Elliott Brinded and William Buck who have been recognised in the City and Guilds Foundation awards. - Credit: East Coast College

Two welding and fabrication students from Lowestoft who excelled in their studies during the pandemic have been honoured with special awards.

East Coast College welding students Elliott Brinded and William Buck have been recognised in the City and Guilds Foundation awards for the dedication and motivation they've showed.

The two Level 3 students at the college’s Lowestoft campus were selected by City and Guilds to receive a prize from the Worshipful Company of Cutlers for excelling in their fields.

Elliott Brinded in the fabrication workshop at East Coast College's Lowestoft campus. - Credit: East Coast College

First prize was awarded to Elliott, who will travel down to Mansion House in London on March 14 to attend the awards ceremony with his lecturer Mark Shanks, while second prize was presented to William.

Both students started their journey with East Coast College as Level 1 learners and have progressed through to Level 3, completing an ECITB scholarship and gaining English and maths qualifications.

They continued to work hard during lockdown, going above and beyond in their studies at home and attending extra catch up sessions when they were able to attend college.

And this hard work paid off, with both students securing paid work placements at Lotus Cars as welder fabricators, where they have received exceptional feedback on their performance.

Mr Shanks said: “I wanted to nominate a student for the awards and I just couldn’t choose between them because they have both worked so hard and shown such motivation, so I had to nominate them both.

“They have achieved so much in the face of adversity and to have also secured paid work two days a week with Lotus Cars is fantastic.

“Elliott has not only developed his skills and knowledge but has improved his confidence too, while William’s skills and competence as a tradesman has shone through at all levels.

William Buck in the fabrication workshop at East Coast College's Lowestoft campus. - Credit: East Coast College

"The whole welding and fabrication department is extremely proud of them.”

Elliot will receive his award from the Lord Mayor, Alderman Vincent Keaveny, and a representative of the Worshipful Company of Cutlers.

Elliott said: “I was really surprised but really happy to hear I had won.

"Going down to London to the awards ceremony will be a great experience.”

William added: “I was really happy to be nominated and placed second, and I’m really pleased for Elliott that he won too.

"It’s nice that we were recognised together.”