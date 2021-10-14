News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Education

Deadline looms for Suffolk secondary school applications

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:48 AM October 14, 2021   
Pupils in classroom

Covid rates for secondary school pupils were the highest rate recorded in Norfolk for any age group since the pandemic began. - Credit: PA

Parents and carers have until the end of this month to secure their child’s place at their first choice secondary school for September next year.

Suffolk County Council received 7,652 applications last year from parents and carers hoping to get their child into their preferred secondary school, including middle schools, high schools and upper schools.

The council is urging all parents of every child requiring a Year 7 place at a high school, a Year 5 place at a middle school or a Year 9 place at an upper school to get their applications in before the Saturday, October 31 deadline.

With 93 per cent of applicants receiving offers for their first preference school and 98 per cent of applicants receiving an offer for one of their three preferred schools last year, before making a school application, parents and carers need to consider how they will get their child to and from school. 

Applications can be made at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk County Council
Lowestoft News
Beccles News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bushells Bakery, which has been in Lowestoft for close to 140 years, have now expanded into Kessingland. 

'We took a gamble': Historic bakery opens its sixth shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Nobody makes it their life ambition to become a rough sleeper, says Dr Jan Sheldon

Homeless support worker now forced to sofa-surf

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk were callede to a house fire in Yaxley. Picture: Phil King

Suffolk Live

45-tonne ship catches fire off Lowestoft coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The bungalow near Lowestoft is for sale with Brown & Co

Suffolk Live | Gallery

Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon