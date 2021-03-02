'A big thank you' - Superheroes salute key workers and NHS staff

Published: 6:27 AM March 2, 2021

The Key Stage one children at Phoenix St Peter Academy in Lowestoft celebrating the efforts of the NHS staff and key workers in the area. Picture: Phoenix St Peter Academy - Credit: Phoenix St Peter Academy

Superheroes were out in force as pupils at one Lowestoft-area primary school dressed to impress and sent out a special thank you.

Children at Phoenix St Peter Academy in Lowestoft took time to celebrate last week as they thanked NHS staff and key workers in the area.

A special Superhero Rainbow Day was held at the school on Enstone Road, Lowestoft and also in children's homes as the youngsters' accessed remote learning.

Last Thursday's special day saw the children dressing up as superheroes or dressing in rainbow colours in tribute to the NHS staff and key workers in the area who've been working so hard in the recent months.

With the children keen to recognise people working in care work, in shops and supermarkets, those in refuse disposal, in local and national government, people working in producing, processing and distributing food, school staff and many, many more, a school spokesman described them all as "total superheroes!"

Headteacher Rich Roberts said: "It is lovely to see the children currently in school having some fun and enjoying themselves.

“Today was not only enjoyed by the pupils whom we are looking after as part of the ‘keyworker childcare’ provision at our school but also by those at home accessing remote learning.

"Everyone got dressed up and involved – it was great to see.

"School staff have been working so hard to keep students on track and provide them with interesting and stimulating activities in school while also taking account of social distancing measures.

"I am proud that they are rising to the challenge at this difficult time.”

With the children wanting to say a 'big thank you' to every NHS worker, carer and key worker, the school spokesman added: "We appreciate everything that you are doing - working diligently to keep us safe and keep our country running.

"We are very grateful for the hard work and dedication that you are putting in and we are incredibly proud of you.

"A big thank you from the children and adults at Phoenix St Peter Academy."