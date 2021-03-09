'It's emotional' - teachers welcome students back across Waveney

Published: 4:09 PM March 9, 2021

Heather Madsen, headteacher, and Johnny Lee, PE Leader, pictured last year at the trophy cabinet in Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Teachers at schools in Waveney have welcomed back students with open arms, describing the joy of the day.

Students across the UK have now returned to the classroom as part of Boris Johnson's first phase in easing coronavirus restrictions.

For Heather Madsen, headteacher of Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft, it was an emotional day.

Balloons to welcome back pupils at Red Oak Primary School. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

Mrs Madsen said: "I had to hold back a few tears when I saw most of our pupils return this week.

"It's going well so far. 99 per cent of our students are back, settled and happy.

"We've adjusted the curriculum to meet student's needs and teachers are using games and quizzes to check what they have learnt over lockdown.

"As a school, we are getting used to staggered starts and staggered ends which is a challenge but teachers and students are adapting well.

99 per cent of pupils are fully back at Red Oak Primary School for the first week. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

"The children are so happy to be back and there was so much cheering and waving. We had one or two anxious children but after a few minutes they settled well.

"I hope this is the last time schools will be forced to close.

"I feel as a school we have gone above and beyond during what have been unprecedented times.

"I would just like to say a huge thank you to the teachers and wonderful parents at our school."

The red carpet was rolled out for pupils at Thulton Primary School. - Credit: Thurlton Primary School

At Thulton Primary School, pupils were welcomed back in style with the red carpet being rolled out for them.

Mrs Ali Hambley, headteacher at Thurlton Primary School was delighted to have pupils back.

Mrs Hambley said: "It is lovely to have all the children back in school."

"A huge thank you to all our parents and carers who have done such an amazing job in supporting with their children's education and well being."

The roll out of the red carpet was also popular amongst parents.

Pupils returning back to school at Thurlton Primary School. - Credit: Thurlton Primary School

One parent wanted to thank the school by saying: "Thank you so much for doing this, absolutely fantastic idea, you are actual legends.

"For any of those children who may have had a little wobble going back, this was a great idea to take their mind off leaving their parents."

Another parent said: "A big thank you to all the staff for the lovely welcome back to school all the children had this morning".