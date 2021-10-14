School makes it through of final funding round to transform playground

Published: 10:33 AM October 14, 2021

The Warren Association and Timotay Playscapes' design concept for 'A Special Playground for a Special School' in Lowestoft. - Credit: Timotay Playscapes

A Lowestoft school has made it through to the final round of funding which will help it transform its playground and make it more accessible to pupils.

Warren School, in Lowestoft, were recently awarded a funding boost from Persimmon Homes but now are in a chance of winning £100,000 after becoming finalists of the Persimmon Homes Building Futures project

Chair of Warren Association Trust, Jenny Cockrill said: "We are so shocked and excited to find out that we have made it to the final.

"The final is between organisations across the Anglia region so it will be competitive but it will make all the difference if we can get the £100,000 for our sensory playground.

"Our current play equipment just isn't suitable for our students and we hope with brand new equipment this will help improve their mobility and experience.

"We just want to thank Persimmon for this opportunity."

You can vote every 24 hours for Warren School here until November 19.