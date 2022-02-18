Which Waveney schools are open during Storm Eunice?

A number of schools across Waveney will be closed during Storm Eunice. - Credit: PA

A number of schools across Waveney have announced closures in an effort to keep pupils and teachers safe during Storm Eunice today.

With winds of up to 80mph set to hit the region on Friday, February 18, an amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, who say the storm could cause a "danger to life."

A red warning is in place in the south of the county.

SET Beccles School and Sir John Leman High School are both closed on Friday ahead of the storm, with remote learning provided. St Benet's Catholic Primary School is also closed.

In Bungay, both the town's primary and high school will be closed, as well as St Edmund's Catholic Primary School, with remote learning provided.

However, most schools in Lowestoft will remain open on Friday.

Only two primary schools, Roman Hill and Red Oak, will be closed on Friday, with the latter providing remote learning.

Pakefield School will be open on Friday morning, but will close at 1pm due to the weather forecast.