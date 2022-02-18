Which Waveney schools are open during Storm Eunice?
- Credit: PA
A number of schools across Waveney have announced closures in an effort to keep pupils and teachers safe during Storm Eunice today.
With winds of up to 80mph set to hit the region on Friday, February 18, an amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, who say the storm could cause a "danger to life."
A red warning is in place in the south of the county.
SET Beccles School and Sir John Leman High School are both closed on Friday ahead of the storm, with remote learning provided. St Benet's Catholic Primary School is also closed.
In Bungay, both the town's primary and high school will be closed, as well as St Edmund's Catholic Primary School, with remote learning provided.
However, most schools in Lowestoft will remain open on Friday.
Only two primary schools, Roman Hill and Red Oak, will be closed on Friday, with the latter providing remote learning.
Most Read
- 1 What on earth is it? Woman finds mystery object on beach
- 2 New street food truck gets permanent pitch at car boot sale
- 3 Warnings to stay away from cliffs and coast as Storm Eunice approaches
- 4 Cyclist in 50s receives hospital treatment after being bitten by dog
- 5 Fallen tree blocks both lanes of A12 in east Suffolk
- 6 Lowestoft ecstasy dealer given suspended sentence
- 7 Range Rover parked outside business centre stolen by thieves
- 8 First of 72 bold new beach huts installed as part of £2.6m scheme
- 9 Storm Dudley winds exceed 60mph but warnings the worst is yet to come
- 10 From 80mph gusts to disruption: All you need to know about Storm Eunice
Pakefield School will be open on Friday morning, but will close at 1pm due to the weather forecast.