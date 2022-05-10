'Wonderful': Joy as primary school maintains 'Good' Ofsted rating

Leaders at a primary school have expressed pride following a "wonderful" Ofsted report.

Staff, pupils, parents and governors at a Lowestoft-area primary school are celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Five years ago, in February 2017, Westwood Primary School was rated by the education watchdog as 'Good'.

Now, the school on Westwood Avenue in south Lowestoft has maintained this status after an official Ofsted section 8 visit on March 1 and March 2.

A pupil learning at Westwood Primary School. - Credit: Westwood Primary School

With graded judgements not given after a section 8 inspection, the report said: "Westwood Primary School continues to be a good school.

"Pupils at Westwood are proud of their school.

"Pupils show respect towards one another and to visitors."

With more than 230 pupils aged between two and 11 attending the school, Rae Aldous, executive headteacher at Westwood Primary - which is part of The Active Learning Trust - said: “At Westwood Primary School, we have a clear mission to ensure each and every one of our pupils are in receipt of high-quality teaching and learning, make good progress, and achieve their true potential.

“This Ofsted inspection confirms we are achieving this and are preparing pupils to be successful citizens of the 21st century.

"I want to thank our staff, The Active Learning Trust, and the whole school community for making this fantastic result possible.”

With the report praising the approach of leaders towards pupil learning and development, it said: “Leaders have made sure that there is a focus on pupils’ language and vocabulary development and the importance of understanding new words and concepts.

"Leaders have made reading a central part of day-to-day life in the school.

"Leaders ensure that pupils are safe."

With this being the "first routine inspection" the school had received since the Covid pandemic began, assessing what Westwood needs to do to improve, the report added: "Implementation of the curriculum is not fully complete."

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive of The Active Learning Trust, said: “Everyone at Westwood Primary School has gone above and beyond to ensure the school delivers an excellent education, and I am so proud of what we have achieved together.

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust. - Credit: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

"Congratulations to all those who played a part in this wonderful Ofsted report.”