School's joy as inspection fails to find any flaws

A headteacher has hailed the "hard work and dedication" after a primary school was praised by inspectors.

Woods Loke Primary School was visited by Ofsted inspectors earlier this year, with a report noting "pupils feel supported and nurtured to grow to their full potential."

The school, part of the Hartismere Family of Schools, maintained their Good rating following their last inspection, as Woods Loke Community Primary School, in June 2017.

Headteacher Joel Crawley with headboy Jake Wooltorton, head girl Beatrice Winney, deputy head boy Cody Knock and deputy head girl Madison Chase, at Woods Loke Primary School. - Credit: Woods Loke Primary School

Headteacher Joel Crawley said: "Everyone at Woods Loke is delighted with the final outcome of our Ofsted inspection.

"It is a reflection of all the hard work and dedication put in by staff, pupils and parents who have worked together over these past few years to make our school what it is today.

"Our challenge now is to continue on our journey of improvement and to ensure all of our pupils receive the very best educational experience possible."

The school, which now offers full educational provision for two year olds, has had a number of recent developments, including a new wildlife pond, Forest School area and all-weather multi-use games area, including football pitches and basketball courts.

The report, which found no areas of improvement, states: "Pupils are confident and are enthusiastic to express themselves and participate in learning.

"This is because a culture of respect and kindness towards each other has been established.

"Incidents of bullying are rare. If it does ever happen, pupils are confident adults follow it up quickly and well.

"Pupils live the values of tolerance, mutual respect and kindess. They take seriously their responsibilities in a range of leadership roles.

"Pupils also benefit from the wide range of school clubs, sporting activities and extra-curricular events that add breadth to their experience."

The school was also praised for giving pupils easy access to "high-quality and age appropriate texts", with reading prioritised from nursery onwards.

Following the Section 8 inspection, which took place in May, the school will now be given a Section 5 inspection within the next two years to see if the school should be given the highest grade of Outstanding.

The report adds: "There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out the Section 5 inspection now."