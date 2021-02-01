£3m electricity project set to benefit homes on Norfolk/Suffolk border

Published: 4:32 PM February 1, 2021

The £3 million completion of an electricity project is set to bring a power boost to 15,000 people on the Suffolk and Norfolk border.

UK Power Networks engineers have spent two years dismantling a 61-tonne transformer that was no longer needed in Swaffham, transporting it 50 miles and then rebuilding it at the Ilketshall substation in north Suffolk.

The work has been carried out to upgrade and future proof the electricity distribution network for customers in the Beccles and Bungay area.

Transformers are electrical kits which step down the voltage, so power can be safely delivered from substations to homes and businesses.

A replica building was built around the transformer and the relocated roof was carefully rebuilt, around the turrets of the transformer which stick through the roof.

UK Power Networks project manager Martin Field said: “This essential work has strengthened the power and resilience of our electricity network for customers in the Beccles and Bungay area.

"It will help to maintain reliable supplies for local homes and businesses.

"Recycling the transformer from Swaffham was a bonus.”