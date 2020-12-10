Festive fundraising success at care home for 'Elf Day'
- Credit: Oaklands House
Staff and residents at a care home embarked on some festive fundraising for a vital cause with a special 'Elf Day' celebration.
Oaklands House care home in Reydon, near Southwold, raised £400 for the Alzheimer’s Society, after a successful day of festive fundraising last Friday, December 4.
The team celebrated 'Elf Day' by decorating the home and donning elf-themed fancy dress and props, while enjoying festive games and activities.
A raffle was held for residents, staff and relatives to boost the final, fantastic total for the charity.
Staff have also been going above and beyond in recent months to come up with fun and innovative ideas for residents during the Covid-19 pandemic, including silver service dining experiences and more.
Home manager Ian Gooch said: “We’re extremely proud to have raised so much money for such an important cause which is very close to our hearts.
"Elf Day was so much fun for our residents and our staff and it was great to get festive and enjoy some Christmas silliness after a challenging few months."
