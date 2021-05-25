Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk

Published: 11:13 AM May 25, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM May 25, 2021

The Government is testing a new Emergency Alerts service in East Suffolk on Tuesday, May 25 between 1pm - 2pm. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook - Credit: East Suffolk Council Facebook

Emergency alerts are set to be trialled in East Suffolk this afternoon (Tuesday).

The Government will be testing a new emergency alerts service which will send an alert to your phone or tablet if there is a danger to life nearby, with advice on how to stay safe.

With the first trial test in East Suffolk taking place between 1pm and 2pm on May 25, people are being reminded that the system will send alerts to compatible phones or tablets if there is a danger to life nearby - and two test alerts are due to be sent this afternoon.

A spokesman said: "If you get an alert, your phone or tablet may make a loud siren-like sound.

"You do not need to take any action."

The alerts will say: 'The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in East Suffolk.

'Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby.'

To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts



