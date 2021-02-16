News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Emergency road works lead to bus diversions and delays

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:54 PM February 16, 2021   
yarmouth road

Emergency road works are being carried out on the A47. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency road works are being carried out in a coastal town leading to bus diversions and delays.

Motorists are being warned of delays on the junction between the A47 (Yarmouth Road) and Sussex Road.

Suffolk County Council is carrying out the works, with delays expected for the rest of the day.

The work is being carried out to clear blocked gullies that have been causing recent flooding in the area.

As a result of the emergency road works, First Bus services are being forced to divert.

You may also want to watch:

Posting to social media, First Bus tweeted: "Yarmouth Rd at Lowestoft is closed due to emergency road works. We will be diverting via Bentley Dr, Millennium Way and Oulton Rd in both directions."

The works affect bus services 1/1A and X1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests for robbery and drug offences outside petrol station
  2. 2 Two cars stolen after burglars take keys from home
  3. 3 Changes to Lowestoft's conservation area proposed
  1. 4 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  2. 5 Family's tribute to 'cheeky and adventurous' kite-surfer who died at favourite beach
  3. 6 Unexploded wartime shells dredged from seabed
  4. 7 Relief as care homes receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine
  5. 8 Three new governors join coastal college
  6. 9 Dog-walkers warned after palm oil washes up on beaches
  7. 10 Care home 'disappointed' with 'requires improvement' watchdog report

According to Suffolk Roadworks map "delays are likely" on the road for the rest of the day.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman and son

Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
johnny

Meet the teacher who is Lowestoft's answer to Joe Wicks

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Harbour workers helped a man, who was trapped beneath a suspended quay on the south-west corner of the bridge channel at Lowestoft, not far from the town's RNLI statue. 

Man rescued from icy waters by harbour workers

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bin crews struggled to complete their rounds in the snow. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus