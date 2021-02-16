Emergency road works lead to bus diversions and delays

Published: 3:54 PM February 16, 2021

Emergency road works are being carried out in a coastal town leading to bus diversions and delays.

Motorists are being warned of delays on the junction between the A47 (Yarmouth Road) and Sussex Road.

Suffolk County Council is carrying out the works, with delays expected for the rest of the day.

The work is being carried out to clear blocked gullies that have been causing recent flooding in the area.

As a result of the emergency road works, First Bus services are being forced to divert.

Posting to social media, First Bus tweeted: "Yarmouth Rd at Lowestoft is closed due to emergency road works. We will be diverting via Bentley Dr, Millennium Way and Oulton Rd in both directions."

The works affect bus services 1/1A and X1.

According to Suffolk Roadworks map "delays are likely" on the road for the rest of the day.



