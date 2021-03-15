News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Emergency services called to three car crash in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:17 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 4:46 PM March 15, 2021
Gorleston Road Lowestoft

Gorleston Road, Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called out to a three car crash in Lowestoft this morning.

Suffolk Police were called to Gorleston Road shortly before 10.30am on Monday, March 15, to reports of a crash involving a Ford Focus, a Toyota Rav 4 and a Ford B Max.

A woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment. 

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance was sent to Gorleston Road, Lowestoft, following a road traffic collision.

"One woman was assessed at the scene but was not transported to hospital."

The road has since been cleared.

Most Read

  1. 1 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  2. 2 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  3. 3 Inquest adjourned into death of 23-year-old found on beach
  1. 4 Your tributes to those who have died with coronavirus
  2. 5 Emergency services called to three car crash in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Which Adnams pubs are reopening on April 12?
  4. 7 Principal 'excited' by new appointment at coastal school
  5. 8 Buffaloes, ponies and pigs roam free in lakeside rewilding scheme
  6. 9 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash
  7. 10 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The destroyed picnic bench at Fen Park in Kirkley.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

'Deeply saddened' - Anger as arsonists destroy benches at popular parks

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The crash on the Acle Straight happened shortly before midnight in April 2018.

Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A Pakefield man has warned others after becoming victim of a delivery and banking scam.

Man left 'destitute' after becoming victim of delivery and banking scam

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon