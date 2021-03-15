Emergency services called to three car crash in Lowestoft
Published: 4:17 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM March 15, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services were called out to a three car crash in Lowestoft this morning.
Suffolk Police were called to Gorleston Road shortly before 10.30am on Monday, March 15, to reports of a crash involving a Ford Focus, a Toyota Rav 4 and a Ford B Max.
A woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance was sent to Gorleston Road, Lowestoft, following a road traffic collision.
"One woman was assessed at the scene but was not transported to hospital."
The road has since been cleared.
