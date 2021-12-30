'Great potential' - Vacant retail store in Lowestoft set for auction

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, 44 London Road North in Lowestoft is due to be auctioned off in February. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former photography outlet in a town centre is set to come into focus at an auction in the new year.

The vacant former Jessops photography store in Lowestoft town centre is set to be auctioned off in February.

It is due to be sold at an online property auction on Wednesday, February 9.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, 44 London Road North in Lowestoft is being sold with a guide price of £175,000, plus fees, on a freehold tenure.

The description for the "commercial property" says: "Vacant freehold retail premises in need of some remedial repairs and modernisation.

"Offering great potential to an investment buyer, this extensive retail premises is arranged over three floors and extends to 2,500sq ft of usable floor space.

"Vacant and in need of some improvements, this substantial property has many options and should be viewed to be fully appreciated.

"The property is located on the south end of a busy high street."

An open day for viewing is due to be held by the auctioneers next Thursday, January 6.