Vacant shop and flat set for auction as 'redevelopment opportunity'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:25 PM January 8, 2021   
The mixed use, vacant shop and flat in Lowestoft that is set to go under the hammer at auction next month.

The mixed use, vacant shop and flat in Lowestoft that is set to go under the hammer at auction next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A former newsagents with a flat above it is set to be auctioned off next month.

The mixed use, mid-terrace property on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft, is being marketed as a "redevelopment opportunity."

It will go under the hammer at an auction being held online on February 10.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is being sold with a guide price of £40,000 to £60,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

The property at 101 Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft features a vacant shop and flat that both require "complete refurbishment."

The property description says: "This mid terrace property comprises a ground floor shop with a first floor, self-contained two bedroom flat above.

The mixed use, vacant shop and flat in Lowestoft that requires "complete refurbishment" is set to be auctioned off next month.

The mixed use, vacant shop and flat in Lowestoft that requires "complete refurbishment" is set to be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

"The shop has had a number of uses over the years including a newsagents.

"However it has been empty for a number of years and now requires renovation."

It adds: "There is the potential to redevelop the property into two self contained flats or one house, subject to the necessary consents."

