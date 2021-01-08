Vacant shop and flat set for auction as 'redevelopment opportunity'

Published: 5:25 PM January 8, 2021

The mixed use, vacant shop and flat in Lowestoft that is set to go under the hammer at auction next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former newsagents with a flat above it is set to be auctioned off next month.

The mixed use, mid-terrace property on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft, is being marketed as a "redevelopment opportunity."

It will go under the hammer at an auction being held online on February 10.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is being sold with a guide price of £40,000 to £60,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

The property at 101 Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft features a vacant shop and flat that both require "complete refurbishment."

You may also want to watch:

The property description says: "This mid terrace property comprises a ground floor shop with a first floor, self-contained two bedroom flat above.

The mixed use, vacant shop and flat in Lowestoft that requires "complete refurbishment" is set to be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"The shop has had a number of uses over the years including a newsagents.

"However it has been empty for a number of years and now requires renovation."

It adds: "There is the potential to redevelop the property into two self contained flats or one house, subject to the necessary consents."