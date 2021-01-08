Vacant shop and flat set for auction as 'redevelopment opportunity'
A former newsagents with a flat above it is set to be auctioned off next month.
The mixed use, mid-terrace property on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft, is being marketed as a "redevelopment opportunity."
It will go under the hammer at an auction being held online on February 10.
Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it is being sold with a guide price of £40,000 to £60,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.
The property at 101 Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft features a vacant shop and flat that both require "complete refurbishment."
The property description says: "This mid terrace property comprises a ground floor shop with a first floor, self-contained two bedroom flat above.
"The shop has had a number of uses over the years including a newsagents.
"However it has been empty for a number of years and now requires renovation."
It adds: "There is the potential to redevelop the property into two self contained flats or one house, subject to the necessary consents."