News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Police come face to face with emu on the loose

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:17 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM February 5, 2021
emu

Skiff the Emu trying to get in to the police car. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

It's not everyday that a large flightless bird appears on the loose in a Suffolk village.

But this is precisely what happened to officers from Lowestoft Police who were shocked to find an adult male emu roaming the streets of Oulton, Suffolk.

What's more when the curious bird was discovered by police he showed a great interest in them.

skiff

Skiff was reluctant at first to go back in his field. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Photos from social media show Skiff attempting to break in and say hello to the officers in their car.

Lowestoft police tweeted the news to followers on Friday afternoon.

After a long time trying to negotiate with Skiff, officers eventually managed to get him back into the field where he lives and where they hope he will now stay.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to loved 'Lowestoft girl through and through' Chrissie
  2. 2 Proposal to demolish care home and build new one
  3. 3 Rapid Covid testing centre opens in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Police come face to face with emu on the loose
  2. 5 Hundreds turn out to honour inspirational company founder
  3. 6 Missing woman, 75, found after land and sea search
  4. 7 Plans to change care home into house for people with complex needs
  5. 8 Man who rugby tackled cyclist off bike is jailed
  6. 9 How does an Olympic swimmer work from home? You'd be surprised
  7. 10 Anger as drugs dumped near A12

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Toby Lane and Abbey Clarke are converting a van into their home and are planning to travel the UK a

Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters, police and the East of England Ambulance Service responded following a two-car crash in Kessingland.

Updated

Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
family

Father-of-two with rare cancer has 'everything crossed' for clinical trials

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Second World War sea defences, known as Dragon's Teeth, at Kessingland. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock

Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus