Time to enter our Pets on Parade competition for 2021

Published: 8:00 AM April 23, 2021

Do you own a dashing dog or fabulous feline which deserves its time in the spotlight?

Our annual Pets on Parade competition is back for 2021, in partnership with Picture Studios.

The competition is open to pet owners in Lowestoft and the surrounding towns and villages, with some amazing prizes up for grabs for the winners in first, second and third place.

All you need to do to enter is book a photo slot at Picture Studios, in London Road North, Lowestoft, fill out the entry form in this week's Lowestoft Journal and take it along to your photo sitting.

Photocopies of the entry form cannot be accepted.

Matt Goddard, managing director at Picture Studios, said: "All the photographers at the studio are super excited for the competition.

"We are all pet lovers and this is one of our highlights we look forward to each year.

"I would like to urge everyone to book early as spaces are limited this year due to safety restrictions we have put in place because of pandemic."

Last year, grey British shorthair Cleopatra Photi was crowned Lowestoft's top cat, while French bulldog Dexter Clarke was named top dog.

Lowestoft Journal chief reporter Reece Hanson said: "We love running our Pets on Parade competition every year and we can't wait to meet this year's entrants."

The winning pet in each of the categories will be presented with a stunning 20inx16in canvas wrap portrait of their pet, worth £225.

There are also great prizes on offer for the runners-up too, with a 10inx8in framed portrait worth £65 and a 7inx5in portrait worth £50 for those in third place.

But even those who don't win will get their moment in the spotlight, as we will be publishing all photos entered in the competition in the Lowestoft Journal for our readers to choose their favourite, while owners can also purchase their pet's snaps from Picture Studios.

To ensure your pet is in with a chance of winning, call Picture Studios on 01502 573 154 to make an appointment.

Those wishing to enter must fill in and hand over the entry form in this week's Lowestoft Journal.

Early booking is recommended, with slots available from Tuesday, May 11.

Bookings will be taken from 9am until 5pm during the week.